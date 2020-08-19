‘Every student of UAF to plant sapling’

FAISALABAD: Every student of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad will plant a sapling as a step towards Green and Clean Pakistan, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was talking at the national tree plantation ceremony held at the Forestry and Range Management farms, UAF, on Tuesday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university had planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year. He lauded the measures being taken under the PM Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues.

He said that to archive international standards of forest net, we had to long way to go. He said that a massive plantation drive would be carried out this year at the main and sub-campuses.

Dr Muhammad Farrukh said that the university provides 30,000 free plants every year to the community. He added that they had planted 25000 saplings this year and more 10,000 would be planted.