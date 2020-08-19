close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

Downpour, flooding forecast until Friday

Islamabad

August 19, 2020

Islamabad :The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall

and flash floods in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents will enter the country on Wednesday producing widespread rains in the next three to four days.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts during the period.

