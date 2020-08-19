Asad Qaiser meets Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser held one on one meeting with acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi at Governor House here on Tuesday. On this occasion, views were exchanged on national political situation, Punjab and other matters of mutual interest. Speaker Asad Qaiser talked to acting Ch Pervaiz on reforms in agriculture sector in Punjab. Talking to the media, Speaker Asad Qaiser said during his tour to Punjab he met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Ch Pervaiz Elahi who was a senior politician. We have formed a committee in National Assembly on reforms in agriculture and we have asked for similar committee in Punjab also. Agriculture is a very important sector and backbone of economy. There is a need for improvement in this sector, he said. Talking to the media, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said: “We will work on guidelines and try to benefit from each other experiences.