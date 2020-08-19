CM Usman Buzdar opens double-decker bus service in Pindi

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated double-decker bus service hoping to promote tourism in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the bus service, the chief minister said that the bus service would boost tourism. The Punjab government was taking measures to promote tourism in the province, he said adding the tourism department was going to establish a tourism institute in Rawalpindi which would launch training programmes for youngsters.

The Punjab government would provide more buses if needed, he said and announced that children, elderly and special people would get concession. Usman Buzdar said that the government would make Bahawalpur to Attock and Koh-e-Sulaiman to Murree a tourism hub. He announced that double-decker bus service would also be launched in Bahawalpur and new tourist spots would be created around lakes, forts and other places. He said that the government would explore new tourist destinations in Jhelum and Chakwal, would launch a project to connect Kotli Sattian with Narr and Murree and provide people a new tourist destination. Tourism activity would also create new job opportunities in the region, he added.

He said the feasibility report of Nullah Lai project was near completion, adding, Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be started soon. The urology institute project would be completed this year, he stated and assured that Dadocha Dam, four parking plazas and Ammar Chowk projects would be completed.

Our Correspondent adds: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the country had been put on the track to progress as Prime Minister Imran Khan was an exemplary leader and his guidance was a beacon for the all provinces National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Tuesday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and public welfare projects. They also agreed to further improve the mutual contacts. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar lauded the successful anti-corona policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.