Senate body on HR to move privilege motion against NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights has decided on bringing a privilege motion against NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as he did not present himself before the Committee.

He had been summoned by the Senate Standing Committee on HR in relation to the cases of missing persons but he did not appear before it. The meeting of the Senate’s Committee on Human Rights was held Monday with the chair of its Chairman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the Standing Committee meeting will be held today (Tuesday) again and if NAB chairman in a capacity of chairman Missing Person Commission will not come in the meeting then the committee decides on proceeding with a privilege motion in the Parliament against NAB chairman. He said that the IG Sindh attended the meeting but NAB chairman did not.

According to the registrar, NAB chairman could not attend the meeting because of health concerns as his eye was operated. The registrar also said that NAB chairman could not come for security reasons due to former president Asif Ali Zardari's NAB court hearing.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said it is understandable that the NAB chairman could not attend due to his health; however security reasons due to Asif Ali Zardari's summoning and Pakistan People’s Party are not fathomable and justified. He said when the prime minister is answerable before the Parliament then no one and institution is above the law.

In the meanwhile, the committee also examined the matter of the forced disappearance of human rights activist Sarang Joyo. Renowned Sindh Intellectual Taj Joyo told the committee that his son Sarang Joya was released on Sunday night at deserted place and also gave him Rs3000.

He said his son has done a lot for the promotion of Sindhi language and literature and now pressure was being exerted to sack his son from the job. He told the committee besides his son, many other persons who raised the voice for the protection of the rights of the province of Sindh. Senator Usman Kakar said that the committee should take the notice that on whom orders the office of Sarang Joyo was forced to close it down.