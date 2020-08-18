Khushhali Microfinance Bank Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Microfinance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest Microfinance Bank, Khushhali Microfinance Bank celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 11th, 2020. This anniversary was unique in its nature as 5,000+ employees across the entire network of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, participated in the celebrations digitally, through a zoom meeting.

Khushhali Microfinance Bank was founded in 2000, with the vision to become the leading microfinance bank of Pakistan providing the most innovative financial services to micro, small and medium enterprises and low-income groups of Pakistan. The event marked two decades of its foundation while setting up a network of 195+ branches and 30+ service centers across Pakistan. Having serviced over 5 million customers to date, Khushhali bank takes pride in its legacy of providing access to finance to marginalized segment of the population, males and females alike, to invest in microenterprises for a better future and realize their economic potential.

President Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Ghalib Nishtar acknowledged the hard work that the entire team making Khushhali the number one microfinance bank in Pakistan. An Award distribution ceremony followed to recognize the best performing employees.***