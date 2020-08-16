Uniform behind peace, corona control, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan has warned that those who commented and conspired against Pakistan’s armed forces would never get respect in the country.

Referring to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz as Mrs Safdar Awan, he said her mentors are Pervaiz Rasheed and Mehmood Khan Achakzai who always detracted the Pakistan Army.

Talking to media on the occasion of inaugurating a photo exhibition on Saturday, he said: “There is uniform behind peace in the country, corona control, media, people and the country’s stability.” He said Mrs Safdar Awan’s narrative “vote ko Izzat do” has ruined the flourishing politics of the PML-N, her father’s prosperous business, and her party’s vote bank, etc.

About the NAB investigation against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said investigation against Buzdar has just begun and he is neither an accused nor a culprit.

He termed the All Parties Conference (APC) as “Allied Parties for Corruption” and said such efforts have always failed in the country’s history.