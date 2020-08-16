Saad Rafique calls for burying the hatchet for progress

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has advocated burying the hatchet and called on state institutions to help end enmities for the sake of Pakistan’s progress, Geo News reported.

While addressing a ceremony on Saturday, the former railways minister said the legal system should not be in shackles and ought to be free to dispense justice. He said country will continue to see an “increase in hatred and enmities” if leaders continue to pursue vendettas against each other.

“The business of accountability should stop and justice should take precedence,” he added. He also suggested every political party develop a “new Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy”.

Rejecting the notion of nepotism in politics, Rafique said only politicians can run the country and no system other than democracy could prevail in the long run.

In December 2018, the National Accountability Bureau had arrested Rafique and his brother, Salman Rafique, after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the housing society scam.

The Rafique brothers had approached the apex court after the LHC had cancelled their bail plea. In March 2020, the Supreme Court of Pakistan approved their bail while castigating the NAB over procedural irregularities and lack of due process.