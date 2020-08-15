73rd Independence Day celebrated in Sindh

SUKKUR: The 73rd independence day was celebrated with traditional zeal throughout Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Larkana, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Mithi, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro and other cities.

The flag hoisting ceremonies were held in all divisional and district headquarters, where the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, AIGPs, DIGPs, SSPs, law enforcement agencies, chairmen district councils, mayors, taluka chairmen, town chairmen, representatives of the civil society, politicians, Anjuman-e-Tajiran and others attended in large numbers. Motor bike rallies were held in different parts of the cities and people were enthralled by the national songs.

All the banks, offices, hospitals, bus terminals, railways stations, hospitals, jails, press clubs were decorated with lights and national flags. Similarly, all the educational institutions including Sindh University-Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University-Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad University, MUET-Jamshoro, MUET ZA Bhutto Campus, Technical University Khairpur, LUMS University, IBA Sukkur, GIMS, Khairpur Medical College, GMMC Sukkur and other educational institutions also organized programmes to celebrate the 73rd independence day.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said we are enjoying the freedom and peace due to the unmatched sacrifices of our forefathers during the independence movement. He said now it is our responsibility to play due role for the prosperity and progress of the country. He said we should not ignore the struggle and daily sacrifices being offered by the Kashmiri brothers as India was bent upon genocide, changing their demography and extreme repression.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio hoisted the national flag at 8am, and later the schoolchildren presented tableaus, and national songs. The DC Hyderabad distributed appreciation certificates among the schoolchildren, officers and staff of the different departments to acknowledge their performances. The DC Hyderabad also inaugurated a street library at Shahbaz Chowk. The one-kilometer long Pakistani flag was unfurled in the rally, which became the center of attraction.