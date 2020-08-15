Google marks Pakistan’s I-Day with doodle

Islamabad: The top global search engine, Google, has released a doodle on the occasion of Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day. The illustration shows the Khojak Tunnel, one of the country’s oldest and longest underpasses. The 3.9km tunnel was constructed between 1888 to 1891. The railway track that goes through Quetta crosses the Khojak Tunnel and goes all the way to the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Chaman, according to Google. This is not the first time that the search engine has paid tribute to Pakistan on its Independence Day. Last year, it released a doodle of the Khyber Pass celebrating the country’s birthday. The Google doodle has also paid tribute to Pakistan's legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and writer Saadat Hasan Manto on their birthdays.