British Airways flights welcomed

Islamabad: The British High Commission has welcomed the resumption of British Airways flights to Pakistan over the decline in COVID-19 incidence. The British Airlines had announced that direct flights would take off three times a week between London’s Heathrow Airport and Islamabad International Airport and the first flight landed in Islamabad on August 14 taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers. “Welcoming back British Airways to Pakistan! Keeping the UK and Pakistan - and our people - connected. We wish everyone a great flight,” the British High Commission said in a statement.