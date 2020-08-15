Legally grey

The revelations of the pays and allowances and luxurious perks of PIA's pilots, as reported by an internal audit, should not have surprised anyone. This is a kind of ‘legalised corruption’ which is enjoyed by many powerful categories of employees working in public-sector organisations.

None of the anti-corruption agencies can take any action against them: the extravagant spending has been shielded by the approval of competent authorities who have been availing these benefits themselves with impunity for many years.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA