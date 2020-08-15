Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed booked for mosque video

LAHOREA case has been registered against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for their controversial shooting of a song at the Masjid Wazir Khan.

The Akbari Gate police have registered the case on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. The FIR has been registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case was registered on a court order. A short clip of Qamar whirling with Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Saba Qamar also responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said on Twitter.