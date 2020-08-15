Pakistan on right path, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to party workers on Independence Day, he said that nations always cherished the blessings of freedom with all their heart and soul. “August 14 reminds us of renewing the messages of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said the future of the country belonged to the young generation.

sapling: Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed planted a sapling at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on Friday during a flag-hoisting ceremony held by Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA). PHA DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi also planted saplings under the monsoon tree planting campaign.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that the people of Lahore must plant at least one plant each. The people should protect the plants and play their role in making them into trees, he stated. PHA Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed on the occasion said that to serve the nation in the spirit of brotherhood, brotherhood, trust, honesty and truthfulness is the manifesto of the PTI government. On the occasion of Independence Day, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that he would like to thank the officers of PHA especially the financiers and other staff who made the tree planting campaign a success even on holidays.