Mass wrestling course from Aug 17

LAHORE: The 2nd National Traditional Sports & Games Mass Wrestling Course for Men & Women 2020 will be held from August 17 to 19 in Kalam, according to Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mass Wrestling Federation.

The Games include Mass Wrestling, Kyrgyz, and Kurosh.

Aqeel Javed Butt, senior vice president Punjab Mass Wrestling Association, announced Lahore Division team to participate in the course. It includes Waeem Akram, Salman Aqeel Butt, Abid Khan, Abdullah Sohail Butt, Abdul Ghani Khan, Mohammad Rajab, Usman Aqeel Butt, Mohammad Qasim, Mohammad Faizan, Ali Shahbaz, Mohammad Zubair, Karamat Ali, and Usman Hayat.

There are 65 women and 145 men likely to participate as players, officials, referees, and coaches belonging to WAPDA, Police, Railway, Army, Navy, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan.