POA celebrates Independence Day

LAHORE: The purpose of celebrating Independence Day is to remind ourselves of the struggle of our ancestors to secure Pakistan for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, said sports leaders during a ceremony here at Pakistan Olympic House.

Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA, hoisted the national flag on the occasion. Following the theme “Pakistan Independence Day Tree Plantation Campaign”, Arif planted a tree at Pakistan Olympic House along with prominent athletes.

Also present on the occasion were Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General POA, Muhammad Jahangir, Deputy Secretary General POA, Ahmer Malick, Associate Secretary General POA, Abdul Mobeen, President Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Arshad Sattar, Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Lt Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, General Secretary Pakistan Boxing Federation, Amjad Amin Butt, Secretary General Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, and Idrees Haider Khawaja, Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association.