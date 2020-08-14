1,600 cops deployed for I- Day

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police while devising security plan for Independence Day has assigned 1,600 police officials to fulfil security related responsibilities in the city.

Police spokesperson revealed that nine special pickets will be constituted in Murree and adjoining hilly areas with 300 police personnel who will remain at these special pickets for 24 hours.

Meanwhile 37 special pickets have also been established in the limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi city to keep check on one wheeling and otter social evils. While in accordance of Security Plan for Independence Day, 1300 police officials have also been assigned responsibilities for security arrangements in parks and other recreational places in the city to avert any untoward situation and incident on Independence Day.