Pakistanis greeted on I-Day

Islamabad : Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Thursday congratulated Pakistanis on the country's Independence Day.
In a message, Dr Shaw said he joined the people and Government of Pakistan in celebrating the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day.
"Pakistan has continued to strengthen as a nation during its 73 years of independence and Australia has been a steadfast friend throughout this time.
As Commonwealth nations, we share many values, including a commitment to democracy and a rules-based order."
He said Australia is proud to stand with the people of Pakistan as they continue to build a strong, open and prosperous country.
"The Pakistani diaspora in Australia goes back to the arrival of Pakistani cameleers in the mid-19th century."