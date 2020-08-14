PO killed in Kohat encounter

KOHAT: A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in an encounter with police at College Town on Thursday. District Police Officer Javed Iqbal said that Ajab Khan alias Sheeno was wanted at various police stations in connection with crimes of heinous nature, including extortion, threatening peaceful citizens and dealing in drugs and illegal weapons. He said that the accused opened fire on the police party which raided the College Town to arrest him. However, he was killed when the police retaliated. The police recovered a Kalashnikov and cartridges from the accused.