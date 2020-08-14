Court summons Sharif cousins

LAHORE:A banking court on Thursday once again directed the cousins of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear in person in a case against them for allegedly defaulting on bank loans.

Judge Ziaul Qamar directed Shahid Shafi, Tariq Shafi, Javed Shafi, Ali Pervaiz and Ibrahim Tariq to appear in court on Oct 1. A lawyer, who represented different banks, stated that the case was instituted against the accused for allegedly defaulting on loans worth Rs700 million obtained for Ittefaq and Kashmir sugar mills. It was submitted that the former premier’s cousins were served multiple notices by the banks to pay back the loan but to no avail.