Saba Qamar case

LAHORE:An additional and district and sessions court Thursday while concluding a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against actress Saba Qamar, singer Bilal Saeed and production team for shooting a song at Masjid Wazir Khan and committing sacrilege directed Akbari Gate Police SHO to proceed as per some cognizance offence is made out. The court issued the orders after Akbari Gate Police informed the court that Auqaf Department after suspending its officials concerned has also moved an application for registration of case against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed.