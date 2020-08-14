Four terrorists convicted

LAHORE:Four terrorists of banned al-Qaeda and Daesh were awarded five years imprisonment each in two separate cases by Anti-Terrorism Court Sargodha on Thursday.

The cases were investigated by CTD Punjab. Four terrorists Abdul Wahab of al-Qaeda, Mustafa Kamal of al-Qaeda, Fazal Raziq of Daesh and Muhammad Ullah of Daesh were convicted in terror financing case. The CTD/Prosecution successfully proved the charges of terrorism financing against them. The court found them guilty of charges, convicted them and imprisoned them for five years in jail. This important verdict of the court will substantially reduce chances of terrorism financing in Pakistan in future, said a spokesperson of CTD Punjab.

bike thieves: Johar Town Investigation police arrested three bike lifters and recovered two bikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Awais, Babar and Yaseen. Data Darbar Investigation police arrested three people identified as Sajjad, Allah Ditta and Ameen in a cheque dishonour case involving 40 lakh rupees.

bullets: Six hundred 600 bullets were recovered from two bike riders in Gowalmandi area here on Wednesday night. A Dolphin Squad team was patrolling. They signaled to stop two suspects riding a bike. The suspects instead of stopping tried to flee. But they were intercepted. During checking, at least 600 bullets in a bag were recovered from them. The suspects have been identified as Umair and Ameer.

fire: Basement of a private bank caught a fire in Chung area here on Thursday. Short-circuit was stated to be the reason for the fire. Nearby people tried to control it. On failure, they called rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

