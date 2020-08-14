World Cup winner Matuidi joins Beckham’s Inter Miami

MILAN: France’s World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi will join David Beckham’s Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, the American club announced on Thursday.

Matuidi, 33, has left Italian champions Juventus by mutual consent after three years, for the club co-owned by Beckham, his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate.

“I made my decision a few weeks ago to join Inter Miami, rise to my friend David Beckham’s challenge and win new trophies there. My family and I can’t wait,” Matuidi wrote on Twitter.

Matuidi joined the Turin giants from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and had one year left on his contract.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,” said Beckham.

“To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment - for us as owners and for our fans.

“For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our club is very special and I can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida.”