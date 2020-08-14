Athletes’ ban may also cause trouble for AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) may also face punishment after three national athletes were banned for four years each on Wednesday for using anabolic androgenic steroids.

Pakistan’s Mehboob Ali (400m hurdles), Mohammad Naeem (110m hurdles) and Samiullah (100m) were found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs in the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal.

In an interview with ‘The News’ on Thursday, Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan Chairman Dr Waqar Ahmad said the World Athletics had the power to ban AFP from coming events.

“The four-year bans on the three athletes can have serious implications. The World Athletics has the power to impose sanctions on the Pakistan federation. The rules are very strict and clear in this respect — if three or more athletes/players of one federation are banned for using performance-enhancing substance within a year, that federation can face a ban from one or two events,” Dr Waqar said.

“However, it is entirely up to the World Athletics; it can also pardon that federation. But there are examples when in such cases a federation has faced trouble.”

He feared that the talented Arshad Nadeem, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, could miss the Games next year.

“I am really concerned about Arshad Nadeem, who is a quality athlete. Such a decision by the World Athletics would have its impact on the talented javelin thrower and it would be very unfortunate for Pakistan. I pray and hope that the world body takes a lenient view of the matter,” he said.

The AFP will have to take the matter very seriously, he said.

Dr Waqar defended the four-year ban, saying it was according to the rules. “One athlete did not even go for the B sample. The two who tested positive twice for banned substances accepted the charge by not lodging an appeal. So it is obvious when you accept a crime you offer yourself for a penalty. The relevant authorities in Nepal had no other option but to ban them for the maximum period,” he said.