MB leader dies in Egypt prison

CAIRO: A senior leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood died on Thursday in an Egyptian prison where he was serving multiple sentences including on terror-related charges, his lawyer said.

Essam al-Erian, 66, was arrested in 2013 following the army’s ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi on the back of mass protests against his brief rule. "The authorities notified me of his death, and I informed his family to arrange for receiving his body (for burial)," lawyer Abdelmoneim Abdelmaqsood told AFP. Egyptian media reported that Erian died of a heart attack following an argument with a fellow inmate.