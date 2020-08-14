Back to safety

This refers to the news report, 'More than 90% of Covid-19 patients recover in Pakistan: NCOC data' (Aug 13, 2020). The cases of Covid-19 are declining in the country due to the praiseworthy efforts of the authorities and due to the public for taking the Covid-19 SOPs seriously.

According to a report, a total of 264,060 people have recovered from coronavirus across Pakistan whereas there are 16,475 active cases in the country. We can soon defeat the virus from our territory if we follow the instructions of the government for our safety. Also we must not forget the sacrifices of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech