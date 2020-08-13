SHC grants pre-arrest protective bail to KE CEO in electrocution case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted protective pre-arrest bail to chief executive officer of KE Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and other officers in the electrocution case.

Moonis Alvi and Sheikh Amir Zia approached the court for protective bail after registration of an FIR against them with regard to electrocution of a man in the Defence area. The Defence police had registered a case against KE CEO and three others after a man Faizan died due to electrocution. The complainant of the case told the police that the victim was his nephew and was in Karachi for a visit from Mansehra.

He said that he and Faizan had gone out for a walk when they saw that there was no door fixed at a substation of the power utility. He said that Faizan went inside and got electrocuted and after the incident took place, KE accused his nephew of theft.

Applicants’ counsel Abid S Zuberi sought protective pre-arrest bail of the applicants as they feared arrest in the case and wanted to surrender before the trial court to face the charges. The court after preliminary hearing of the applications granted them protective pre-arrest bail in sum of Rs.50,000 each and directed them to surrender before the trial court.