Anti-drugs/narcotics authority demanded

LAHORE:Punjab government urged to establish anti-drugs/narcotics authority in Punjab because use of drugs is a big issue in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Prevention Expert, spoke on monthly July report on “Brief Summary on Dead Bodies Homeless & Unknown Substance Use Disorders” (SUDs) and the urged the government to establish anti-drugs/narcotics authority.

Zulfiqar Hussain mentioned that a large number of homeless young people are using hard and soft drugs on footpaths, gardens and different major roads in the city. Zulfiqar Hussain said supply and demand reduction is always two major contents in drug demand reduction fields, and the government must establish a separate Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Authority on provincial level who deal demand reduction side because Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Punjab Police also working perfectly to element drug supply in the province.

elected: The Royal College of Psychiatry has elected Dr Afzal Javed, Executive Member of Fountain House, as the president of the World Psychiatric Association (WPA) in recognition of his services. Psychologist Dr Afzal Javed has been elected to this post for the second time. The WPA represents more than 250,000 experts from 138 countries. He has previously been elected Secretary of the World Psychological Association (WPA) and President of the World Association for Psychological Rehabilitation (WPR).