Thu Aug 13, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 13, 2020

Police officials transferred

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Four senior police officers were transferred in the province on Wednesday. A notification issued from Central Police Office said that Khan Akbar was posted commandant Campus Peace Corps, Javed Iqbal was posted SP Frontier Reserved Police Hazara, Mohammad Saeed posted DSP Telecommunication and Zahoor Ahmad posted in Special Branch.

