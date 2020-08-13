Police officials transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Four senior police officers were transferred in the province on Wednesday. A notification issued from Central Police Office said that Khan Akbar was posted commandant Campus Peace Corps, Javed Iqbal was posted SP Frontier Reserved Police Hazara, Mohammad Saeed posted DSP Telecommunication and Zahoor Ahmad posted in Special Branch.