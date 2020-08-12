Husband arrested in murder of lady cop

SUKKUR: Sanghar Police have resolved the murder of lady police constable and arrested her husband who is being considered as the prime suspect. The husband is also a police constable.

SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani Siddiqi said the body of lady police constable Laila was recovered from her house at Wada Road Shahdadpur. He said the police have arrested her husband who is police constable Basheer Ahmed Lakho.

The police have recovered the murder weapon which is an unlicensed TT pistol with 5 rounds, while only one round was fired and its empty shell was found from the crime spot. The deceased constable Laila was serving at the Police Station Shahdadpur. Laila hailed from Hala.

According to SSP Sanghar investigation was under way from the arrested husbnad to ascertain the reason of her murder. He said both had got married after falilng in love while working at the Police Station Shahdadpur.