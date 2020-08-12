(Balochistan floods) Gas supply, road links remain suspended

QUETTA: The raging flood has withdrawn from most parts of the province, leaving in its wake wide scale destruction.

The PDMA confirmed 13 deaths, while the gas supply to Quetta, Qalat, Mastung and Ziarat districts could not be restored. Also the Quetta-Sibi highway remains closed for heavy traffic, though it has opened for light traffic which gets snarled at the Punjra bridge.

Meanwhile, in the wake of suspension of road traffic, trains operated on the route as a shuttle service and it continued on the second day Tuesday. The flash floods caused by the heavy rains had damaged 12 inch and 24 inch diameter gas transmission pipelines near Bibi Nani Bridge on August 8, suspending gas supply to Quetta, Qalat, Mastung and Ziarat districts of Balochistan causing inconvenience. But the repair work could not be restored till Tuesday.

The four-day-long heavy rain spell generating flash floods has caused large scale destruction. According to the PDMA, 15 districts of the province were seriously affected, claiming lives of 13 and leaving seven injured. Besides, 861 houses were destroyed and 46 houses were damaged. Two bridges and eight roads were washed away, while three dams were also damaged. The PDMA continues to distribute relief material among the flood victims.