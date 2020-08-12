(Babrra incident) Asfandyar terms Aug 12 black day for Pakhtuns

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Monday said that August 12 was a black day for the Pakhtuns.

Through a statement, he said that martyrs of Babrra would always be remembered by Pakhtuns as more than 600 innocent people, including women and children, were massacred on this day.

He said that heartless rulers did not allow the injured to be treated at hospitals that resulted in the death of scores of people. The ANP chief said that those, who survived the firing, were imprisoned and subjected to torture.