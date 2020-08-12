SNGPL, easypaisa to collaborate

KARACHI: Easypaisa is now enabling seven million Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) customers to pay their monthly dues directly through the SNGPL app using their easypaisa mobile account or through 150,000 easypaisa agents across Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

Easypaisa is the exclusive payment platform for one of the biggest utility companies in Pakistan and is allowing customers to enjoy hassle-free payments anytime, anywhere, it added.

The government of Pakistan is launching various initiatives to promote the use of digital payments and mobile wallets in the country.

The Punjab government recently slashed the sales tax on purchases made through debit or credit cards and now SNGPL has taken another step towards adopting digital payment methods with the integration of easypaisa within its app.

Mobile payment solutions have also become frequently used services in light of the precautionary measures recommended for COVID-19, it added.