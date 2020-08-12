close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
A better society

Newspost

 
This refers to the editorial 'A ban on ban' (July 25).The main focus of education in other countries is on augmenting the creativity in the minds of the students. In Pakistan it seems the aim of education is to shun creativity, and ban diversity, variety and everything else that follows the laws of nature.

We have not learned anything from our faulty educational policies since independence. This is why those with intellectual honesty and rationality are hard to find in every sphere of life. A society based on ethical and moral principles is possible by minimising economic inequalities and by strict adherence to laws and regulations.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

