Tue Aug 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

Ehsaas scholarship cheques disbursed among 350 students

National

SUKKUR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has distributed cheques of Ehsaas Scholarship Programme to 350 students of the university.

While addressing the cheque distribution ceremony, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, said some 547 students had applied for the Ehsaas Scholarship Progarmme, but only 350 students were recommended. He said earlier only 147 students were selected for scholarship but after consultation, 213 more students were selected for the scholarship. Dr Jalbani said the universities are the centre of intellectual activities and always encourage the needy students. He asked the beneficiary students to focus on their education and extra curriculum activities to achieved their targets.

