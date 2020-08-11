close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
August 11, 2020

Smuggled dry milk, juices seized

August 11, 2020

GUJRANWALA: The Custom Intelligence Squad on Sunday recovered smuggled dry milk and juices from Gujranwala and Gujrat. Assistant Collector Amin Haidar Shah told that the Customs teams conducted raids at Gujranwala and Gujrat and recovered 8 tons dry milk and 2,000 juice packs which were being supplied to different cities of Pakistan from Iran.

