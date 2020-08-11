Smuggled dry milk, juices seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The Custom Intelligence Squad on Sunday recovered smuggled dry milk and juices from Gujranwala and Gujrat. Assistant Collector Amin Haidar Shah told that the Customs teams conducted raids at Gujranwala and Gujrat and recovered 8 tons dry milk and 2,000 juice packs which were being supplied to different cities of Pakistan from Iran.