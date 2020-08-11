IHC seeks federation’s reply in health card case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought reply from the federation in a petition filed against usage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s party flags in advertising campaign of health cards. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition challenging display of PTI's flag on health cards filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's law maker Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.