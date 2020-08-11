Experts call for safety measures in mines

Islamabad:Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center) held a seminar (Technical lecture) on health and safety measures in mines for the professional development of graduate engineers.

It was the second such activity arranged by the Center in wake of COVID-19 while following the required SOPs. Engineer Muhammad Yousaf, Secretary General of the Institute of Mining Engineers Pakistan was the resource person who spoke in detail about the under-ground and surface-mining hazards and informed about the measures to avoid health hazards in the mining sector.

The seminar was conducted by Gp. Capt. (r) Engr. Najamuddin, secretary of the IEP-RIC. It was presided over by Engr. Muhammad Sharif Bhatti former Vice Chancellor of UET, Taxila. Chairman IEP-RIC, Engineer Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi was also present on the occasion. Engr. Yousaf enphasised that Pakistan is highly rich in mineral resources that have to be fully utilized for the country’s overall socio-economic development which necessarily requires health safety measurers for safe and smooth operation of the mining sector.