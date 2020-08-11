34 outlaws held

Islamabad:Islamabad Police have arrested 34 outlaws including 14 absconders in various areas of the city and recovered mobile, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Uddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate the efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing activities across the city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Secretariat police arrested Asgher Ali and recovered 120 gram heroine. Bhara Kahu police arrested Zeshan and recovered 115 gram hashish from him.Margalla police arrested 3 accused Nicksen Pal, Waris Masih and Faisal Hayat and recovered 11 bottles wine and six tin beers from their possession. Karachi company police arrested five accused Faisal Hayat, Azher Iqbal, Mola Gul, Shakeel Masih, Ahmed Ullah and Nabeel Shahmoon and recovered two 30 bore pistol, 260 gram hashish and 10 wine bottles from their possession.

Golar police arrested accused Waseem Hashim and recovered 1.025 kilogram hashish from him. Ramana police arrested two accused namely Nawab and Javed and recovered stolen mobile phone from their possession.

Khanna police arrested 03 accused Shoaib Khursheed, Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Nadir and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession. Sihala police arrested accused Yasir Nawaz and recovered 207 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 14 proclaimed offenders.