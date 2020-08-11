Police reply sought in song shooting case

LAHORE:An additional district and session’s court on Monday sought report from Akbari Gate police station on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against actress Saba Qamar, singer Bilal Saeed and production team for shooting a song at Masjid Wazir Khan and committing sacrilege. As per details, Advocate Sardar Farhat Khan moved the court stating that the actor and singer along with production team committed desecration of a religious place by video shooting a song at Masjid Wazir Khan. He implored the court to register a case against them. The court after hearing the initial arguments of the petitioner sought a reply from the SHO Akbari Gate. The court has directed the SHO to submit his reply by 12 August.