Hamza Shahbaz’s remand extended until 27th

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, an accused of assets beyond means and alleged money laundering. The jail authorities didn’t produce Hamza before the court due to COVID-19 protocol. The NAB’s prosecutor informed the court that reference against the accused would be filed soon. The court has extended Hamza’s judicial remand by 27 August. As per NAB investigations, the NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 properties belonging to the former chief minister and his sons Hamza and Salman over the allegation that they acquired assets beyond their means and committed money-laundering.