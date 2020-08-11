Plea against PPSC exams dismissed

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging early holding of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams 2020 for different posts in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. A candidate, Ahmed, filed the petition pleading that every year PPSC held exams in December but they had been scheduled for September without intimating to the candidates. He pointed out that all candidates were unable to prepare for exams because educational institutions, coaching centres, libraries and academies were closed due to coronavirus pandemic. He said candidates hailing from other cities of Punjab would also face residence problems in Lahore as all hostels had also been shut down. He requested the court to directed PPSA to hold exams in December as per its set schedule. After hearing arguments briefly, Justice Jawad Hassan dismissed the petition observing that national institutions were working during virus outbreak and exams could not be postponed on this pretext. It was the responsibility of the government to make protective arrangements, the judge remarked and asked the petitioner to prepare for exams. The court would issue a detailed judgment which would set a precedent, he added.