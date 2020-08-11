Top Railways official orders expediting KCR revival work

Pakistan Railways Chairman Habibur Rehman Gillani on Sunday inspected the PR’s work for the restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and ordered speeding it up so that the people of the city could benefit from the revival of the project at the earliest.

A statement released to the media read that Gillani had arrived in the city and held a meeting on the KCR’s revival that was attended by Karachi Divisional Superintendent Arshad Salam Khattak, KCR Project Director Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, Deputy DS Farid Ahmad and the engineers working on the project.

The PR chairman also visited various stations and level crossings of the KCR from the City Station to Drigh Road while passing through the Baldia, Shah Latif, SITE, Orangi, Nazimabad, Gillani and Urdu college stations. He also conducted a trolley inspection of the loop.

During his inspection in SITE Area, Gillani expressed concerns over the dumping of hazardous pollutants on the KCR track. The Karachi DS informed him that the Sindh government had been approached for the resolution of the issue, and that the matter would be sorted out soon.

The chairman also examined the Board Office Chowrangi part of the Green Line section of the bus rapid transit project where a flyover had been knocked down for the segregated track of the busway.

For the KCR track in that loop, Gillani urged expediting communication with the relevant authorities so that the proposed underpasses or overhead bridges could be builtin time.

The KCR project director said that many meetings had been held with the provincial government on the issue, and that the government had allocated Rs3 billion for the purpose during the current financial year.