Tue Aug 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

Pak team reaches Southampton

Sports

Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team has reached Southampton after a four-hour drive from Manchester and will start practice session today (Tuesday).

A team official told ‘The News’ that following the journey, the management preferred rest for the players and decided to have a practice session on Tuesday.

“The practice session is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Southampton — the venue for second and third Tests of the series. A Pakistan player or an official is expected to speak to the media tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said. Meanwhile, all the precautionary measures were already in place to provide a bio-secure environment to the visitors.

