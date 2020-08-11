Pak team reaches Southampton

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team has reached Southampton after a four-hour drive from Manchester and will start practice session today (Tuesday).
A team official told ‘The News’ that following the journey, the management preferred rest for the players and decided to have a practice session on Tuesday.
“The practice session is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Southampton — the venue for second and third Tests of the series. A Pakistan player or an official is expected to speak to the media tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said. Meanwhile, all the precautionary measures were already in place to provide a bio-secure environment to the visitors.