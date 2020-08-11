close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
Invoice fines

Newspost

 
The government should implement a new law where any importer found involved in under-invoicing would be banned from the import business for 10 years.

The importer can be given a warning and a fine imposed the first time anyone is caught under invoicing, but if they are found in the same crime again then they should be banned and new importers given the opportunity to enter the market.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

