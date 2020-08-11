Problems of poverty

Since the PTI took power, common people had high hopes that Imran Khan would redress the social issues that are faced by the underprivileged. Though the government has steered the government's wheels for two years, yet the real issues which are faced by our poverty-ridden people are not resolved. There are certain issues that are the fate of every poor Pakistani. No basic health facilities, non-standard education, unemployment, living in rented houses etc.

The economy has been held hostage by mafias, corrupt leaders and swindlers. The common people have been kept on crumbs thrown to them condescendingly. They have suffered powerlessness, social asphyxia, poverty, hunger, misery and the oppression of the shameless coercive state organs since the inception of the country. Their children have been deprived of education, jobs and opportunities for social advancement. Even today 25 million children between 5 and 16 years are out of school. These children belong to underprivileged families – not the elite or middle class of semi-urban centres. They are vulnerable to all water-borne diseases because of the chronic lack of access to potable water. They have no option than sharing the muddy and dirty water of a pond with their animals. Their children die of snake bites, rabies, hunger and malnutrition, HIV and Hepatitis, their women give birth in auto-rickshaws, donkey carts and in the corridors of maternity homes or hospitals because they are denied admission on one pretext or the other. They transport the dead bodies of their loved ones on motorbikes or camel carts. PM Imran Khan is supported by the poor people of Pakistan. I urge him to revamp the current situation as soon as possible.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana