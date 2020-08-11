Two gangs of robbers busted

PESHAWAR: Police on Monday claimed busting two gangs involved in robberies. An official said that two members Chinar Gul and Raaool Khan gangs were arrested in a case in which one person was killed and two others wounded during an armed robbery in the Zangli area.

The SP Saddar Abdul Salam Khalid said the group had confessed to involvement in the case. Meanwhile police worked out another robbery case in the limits of Paharipura Police Station and arrested an alleged robber Mansoor and recovered Rs 1.5 million from him.