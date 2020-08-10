UAE helps reunite Jewish family after 15 years

ABU DHABI: A Yemeni Jewish family were reunited in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after 15 years of separation, according to the UAE official news agency WAM. The family were able to reunite after the UAE authorities facilitated the travel of family members from Yemen to the Emirates.

UAE authorities made arrangements for other members of the family, who lived in London, to join them. The members of the family expressed their extreme happiness at their reunion after being separated for 15 years, according to Emirates News Agency. "It was nothing short of a miracle and the realisation of an impossible dream. We thank the UAE for their great support in arranging the reunion”, the Jewish family informed the Emirates News Agency.

The UAE is a model for the world to emulate, the family expressed gratitude. “This is an example of the UAE’s humanitarian approach as well as of its noble values of tolerance and coexistence," they stated. The father of the family said after meeting, "I feel as if I were reborn today. I am so happy to have met all my children and grandchildren. I am also overjoyed to be in the UAE, the land of tolerance, coexistence, and goodness." Approximately, 50 Jews are believed to remain in Yemen, 40 of them living in Sana’a in a compound adjacent to the American Embassy, according to media reports.