Salt lamps expo

Islamabad: An exhibition of Pink Salt lamps in shape of birds, animals and decoration pieces is undergoing at Safa Gold Mall, says a press release.
The purpose of this exhibition is to introduce the customers specially the foreigners with hidden gem of Pakistan and to unleash its true potential despite the usage of Table salt, as Salt has been an essential part of cuisine all over the world since time immemorial. The exhibition will continue till 14th August.