CDA selects consultant for Ghazi-Barotha project

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has selected the lowest bidder as a consultant for the mega project for conduction of water for Islamabad from Indus River.

Prior preliminary studies had proposed Ghazi-Barotha as a viable option but since 2009 the matter has been delayed for one reason or the other and no progress has been made.

M/s CISPDR and MMP who submitted the lowest bid of Rs800 million are being assigned the task of consultancy. The acquisition of land would also be undertaken simultaneously.

In the meantime shortage of water remained a serious issue. However, now the Capital Development Authority under instructions of the federal government has finally proceeded ahead.

Now the financial bids for the hiring of a consultant for conduction of water from Indus River for twin cities and Preparation of Water and Waste Water Master Plan of Islamabad was opened.

In order to seek services of the consultant, the Authority invited the proposals from companies both at national as well as international level.

In response to the advertisement, renowned national and international firms submitted their technical and financial proposals.

In this connection, 5 firms submitted technical as well as financial proposals. The technical bids were evaluated by a committee. As a result of evaluation three firms were technically qualified whose financial bids were opened on Friday, M/s CISPDR and MMP joint venture submitted the lowest bid.

In order to develop a perennial source of potable water supply for Islamabad and Rawalpindi which can meet present as well as future needs, Project regarding Conduction of Water from Indus River System at Terbela Dam was initiated in 2004-05.

Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved the project back in 2016. Ever since the project remained stalled.

Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been facing an acute shortage of potable water due to the ever-increasing population. In Islamabad the main sources of water supply are reservoirs built at Simly and Khanpur dams, 192 tube wells, and very few waterworks.

At peak cumulative water production from these sources are around 80 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) which drops considerably during the drought period.

Similarly, the twin city Rawalpindi also is facing a water shortage. Furthermore, PC- I for land acquisition for the project, which will be equally shared by the Federal Government and Punjab Government, was also approved by the CDWP.

The conduction of Water Project from Indus River System will be executed on PPP mode but the land acquisition will be by Federal and Provincial governments with an equal share.